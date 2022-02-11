Ind vs WI: Have a lot of work to put in in longer formats, says Pooran

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 11 (ANI): West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by India by 96 runs in the third and final ODI here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

With this win, India have got a clean sweep in the series with a 3-0 lead after clinching victory in the first two matches.

"Must say congratulations to India. The way we bowled in the series was wonderful. Have a lot of work today in 50 overs. The way the guys bowled in the last two games was fantastic. Have a lot of work to put in in the longer formats," said Pooran after the game.



Chasing 267, the visitors began with a pathetic start as opener Shai Hope had to depart after getting LBW by Mohammed Siraj for just 5 runs, leaving the team's total at 19/1. It was followed by Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks' dismissal by Deepak Chahar at 25/3 in the fifth over.

Later, Darren Bravo joined skipper Nicholas Pooran and the duo tried to get some runs for their side, but Krishna Prasidh sent the former back to the dugout in the 14th over with only 68 runs on the board. Jason Holder was also dismissed for only six runs by the pacer. Kuldeep Yadav also scalped two wickets and dismissed Pooran and Fabian Allen on 34 and zero, respectively.

Then it was Odean Smith, who came to crease and played a knock of 36 runs in just 18 balls and brought some hopes for West Indies. But, their happiness was short-lived as he got caught by Shikhar Dhawan on Siraj's delivery, with the team's total at 122/8.

Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh joined hands to stitch a good partnership but their efforts went in vain after Siraj struck again and scalped Walsh's wicket. Then, Krishna put the last nail on the coffin and sent Joseph back and dismantled the visitors at 169/10, to register a victory by 96 runs.

Both the teams will now be facing each other for the T20I series in Kolkata, starting from February 16. (ANI)

