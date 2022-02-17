Ind vs WI: Hosts look to seal T20I series, eyes on Virat's form (Preview)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI): After having won the first T20I against West Indies, Rohit Sharma-led India would look to seal the ongoing series when both teams lock horns in the second T20I.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday at the Eden Gardens. Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I.

The hosts would look to continue with their momentum, and ensure that the T20I is sealed on Friday itself. Virat Kohli managed to score just 17 runs in the first game, and the management would hope that the right-handed batter manages to score big.

Virat had lost scored a century in 2019 against Bangladesh and since then the three-figure has kept on eluding him. Virat, who is the second-highest run-scorer in men's T20Is, would hope that he finds form soon and the century drought is broken.

In the first T20I, Rohit scored a whirlwind 40 and it was his innings that kept India ahead in the chase. However, a few quick wickets meant that India was in a spot of bother chasing 158, but in the end, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer showed calm heads and India registered a victory.

Ravi Bishnoi impressed one and all on his debut as he registered figures of 2-17, and he would look to go on with his form. Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled well in patches, but the management would hope for more consistency.

Harshal Patel also returned with two wickets and he seemed like a value addition to the team. Talking about West Indies, Nicholas Pooran impressed with his 61-run knock, but the rest of the batters once again disappointed just like the ODI series.

The visitors would hope for their top-order to come good in the second T20I if they want to level the series.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr. (ANI)