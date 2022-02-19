Ind vs WI: Kohli to miss third T20I as he leaves bio-bubble

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given bio-bubble break to Virat Kohli in Kolkata and as a result, the former India skipper will be missing the third and final T20I against West Indies on Sunday.

Sources in the known development confirmed that the break given to Kohli is because of the tiring schedule.

"BCCI has given break to Virat Kohli from bio-bubble from the third T20, it's just a normal break for him because of tiring schedule from a long time," the source told ANI.



Kohli on Friday scored 52 runs off 41 balls in the second T20I before India wrapped up the series win against West Indies.

In January this year, Kohli had stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

Kohli has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, he has led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82.

As Test captain, he registered his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a victory that India registered in the Emerald Island after 22 years.

Kohli also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests. (ANI)

