Ind vs WI: No new COVID-19 positive cases within hosts' camp, Rohit-led side begins training

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): In what comes as a big respite, no new COVID-19 case has emerged on Thursday and the Rohit Sharma-led side has started training ahead of the upcoming West Indies series.

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that no new COVID-19 case has emerged after Wednesday and the players barring the COVID-19 positive ones have started training.

"No new COVID-19 case has been reported in the bubble and the members have started training. The players barring the positive members have started training," the source pointed.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

According to BCCI, the members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on January 31, 2022, for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. "Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," BCCI said in a statement.

"Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results," it added. Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday have also returned positive results.

Meanwhile, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (February 1st) has returned a positive result. He had tested negative during the first round of testing on Monday. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (February 2nd) have returned positive results. Both had tested negative in the first two rounds of testing, said BCCI. (ANI)