Ind vs WI: Ruturaj Gaikwad out of isolation after recovering from COVID

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 10 (ANI): India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has recovered from COVID-19 and is out of isolation ahead of the third and final ODI against West Indies.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had returned a positive result for COVID-19 on February 1 ahead of the start of the West Indies series.

India batter Mayank Agarwal on Thursday posted a story on Instagram following his training session. In the story, Ruturaj can also be seen posing with the teammates.



Earlier this week, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had already resumed training after testing negative for COVID-19.



Meanwhile, after having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to win the final ODI to register a series sweep.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Heading into the final game, all eyes would be on Virat Kohli's form.

So far in the series, Virat has been below-par as he recorded scores of 8 and 18 and the wait for century number 71 is growing day by day. The batter needs to stay true to his instincts as in the ongoing series, the batter has looked to be in a rush.

This has never been the case with Virat but probably lack of a big score is now getting to the former skipper as well. A good talk with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit might just be the need of the hour for Virat as the Men in Blue definitely need their star batter at his best.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr. (ANI)

