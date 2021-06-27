IND W vs ENG W: Hosts win toss, opt to field first

Bristol [UK], June 27 (ANI): Heather Knight-led England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the County Ground, Bristol on Sunday.

The Indian side has handed an ODI debut to teen sensation Shafali Verma. Earlier, the right-handed batter had made a stunning start in Test cricket and she was adjudged as Player of the Match.

The three-game ODI series that begins today, will provide a chance for India to narrow down on the players who would be suitable for the women's 50-over World Cup set to be played next year in New Zealand.

Earlier, the one-off Test between India and England had ended as a draw after Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia showed spirit with the bat. The lower-order rose up to the challenge and in the end, India walked away with a draw.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht.

England playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross. (ANI)