Ind W vs SA W: Sune Luus wins toss, elects to bowl first

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): South Africa women skipper Sune Luus won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second T20I here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Visitors are currently leading the three-match series by 1-0 after winning the opening T20I comfortably by eight wickets. This is a must-win game for India to remain alive in the series.

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur continues to sit out. She missed the first T20I due to a hip strain. She had retired hurt during India's innings in the fifth and final ODI. In her absence, Smriti Mandhana led the side in the first T20I against South Africa.



One change for India, Poonam Yadav is rested, and Radha Yadav comes in for her. South Africa are playing with the same match-winning eleven.

India playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parwaeen (wk), Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. (ANI)

