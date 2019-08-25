India were 260 runs ahead of West Indies at the stumps on day three in the first Test. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India were 260 runs ahead of West Indies at the stumps on day three in the first Test. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

IND-WI first Test: India lead by 260 runs after bundling out Windies for 222

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 02:27 IST

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 25 (ANI): India were 260 runs ahead of West Indies at the stumps on day three in the first Test match on Sunday.
After bowling out West Indies for 222, Indian openers came in to bat and built a brief stand of 30-run. Mayank Agarwal (16) was found in front of the wickets by Roston Chase.
Cheteshwar Pujara joined KL Rahul in the middle and both built a stand of 43 runs to get past the 50-run mark. Rahul was also sent to pavilion by Chase after he scored 38 runs.
Skipper Virat Kohli came in to bat at number four and built an 8-run stand with Pujara (25) before he was scalped by Kemar Roach.
Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli built an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs. Kohli scored 51 runs while Rahane scored 53 runs and will resume the play on day four. For Windies, Chase bagged two wickets while Roach took one wicket.
Earlier, Windies resumed their play from 189/8 and were only able to add 33 runs to the total before bundling out on 222. The team is trailing by 75 runs.
Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins stitched a partnership of 41 runs for the ninth wicket.
Interestingly in the partnership, Cummins did not contribute a single run.
Holder played a knock of 39 before he was caught behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant off Mohammad Shami.
Shannon Gabriel added two runs for the tenth wicket before Cummins (0) was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.
For India, Ishant Sharma scalped fifer while Shami and Jadeja bagged two wickets each. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 01:56 IST

Premier League: Liverpool thrash Arsenal 3-1

Liverpool [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent winning record in Premier League as they thrashed Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 01:04 IST

Third Ashes Test: England 156/3, requires 203 runs to win the match

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): England were at 156/3 at the end of play on day three of the third Ashes Test against Australia on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:37 IST

CoA issues protocol for former cricketers inclusion as voting...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A protocol issued on August 14 by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for induction of former players as members with voting rights in state/member associations, was made public on Saturday by the Board of Control for Cricket in Ind

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:37 IST

Gokualam Kerala defeat Mohun Bagan 2-1 to lift first Durand Cup title

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): In the Durand Cup final, Gokualam Kerela defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1 to claim their first-ever title in the 129th edition of the tournament at Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:16 IST

Bengaluru FC sign Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC on Saturday signed Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto on a two-year deal with the club till the end of the 2020-21 season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:37 IST

Cricket Australia launches aboriginal-inspired uniform for...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 24 (ANI): The Australian women's cricket team will wear an aboriginal designed uniform when they take on England in a T20I on February 1 next year at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:10 IST

IND-WI first Test: India restricts Windies for 222, trail by 75 runs

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 24 (ANI): India restricted West Indies to 222 after scoring 297 in the first innings of the second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:08 IST

New Zealand score 196/4 after bundling out Sri Lanka at 244 in...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 24 (ANI): After bundling out Sri Lanka for 244, New Zealand scored 196 runs for the loss of four wickets on day three of the second Test at P Sara Oval Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:10 IST

Hockey India condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also a huge supporter of hockey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:45 IST

Sachin Tendulkar condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): India's legendary former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:42 IST

BWF World Championships: Praneeth settles with bronze, loses to...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Saturday faced a defeat at the hands of world number one Kento Momota 21-13, 21-8 in the semifinal match of the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:22 IST

BCCI writes to NADA on suspension of NDTL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): After the suspension of National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) seeking clarity over the future going ahead.

Read More
iocl