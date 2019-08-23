Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 81 runs and helped India to score 203/6 against West Indies on day one of first Test. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 81 runs and helped India to score 203/6 against West Indies on day one of first Test. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

IND-WI first Test: Rahane shines, helps India to post 203/6

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:27 IST

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 23 (ANI): Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 81 runs and helped India to score 203/6 at the end of day one of the first Test against West Indies on Friday.
Windies won the toss and opted to ball first against the strong Indian batting side.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for India. The team had a shattering start as they suffered three early blow. Agarwal (5), Cheteshwar Pujara (2), and skipper Virat Kohli (9) failed to add runs on the scoreboard and were departed early.
Rahane and Rahul stitched a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rahul (44) was sent to pavilion by spinner Roston Chase in the 35th over.
After Rahul's dismissal, Hanuma Vihari joined Rahane in the middle and built an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket. Vihari played a knock of 32 runs and rotated the strike well with Rahane. He was caught by Shai Hope behind the stumps off Kemar Roach's delivery.
In the 60th over Rahane was also sent back to pavilion by Shannon Gabriel. He scored much needed 81 runs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are unbeaten on the crease and playing at the score of 20 and 3 respectively.
On the other hand for Windies, Kemar Roach bagged three, Gabriel took two, and Chase scalped one wicket. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:31 IST

Third Ashes Test: Jofra's fifer bundles out Australia on 179

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Pacer Jofra Archer's maiden fifer helped England to restrict Australia at 179 runs after the end of play on day one of the third Ashes Test in Headingley Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:35 IST

Indian hockey teams arrive back after winning Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian men's and women's hockey teams on Thursday reached the national capital after winning the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:29 IST

BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal out of tournament, loses...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal faced a defeat at the hands of Denmark's Mia Blitchfeldt 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 in the round of 16-match of the BWF World Championships on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:27 IST

Proteas director Enoch Nkwe announces his supporting staff for...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 23 (ANI): Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim team director Enoch Nkwe's on Thursday announced his support staff for the upcoming tour of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:36 IST

BWF World Championships: Pranoy, Srikanth out of the tournament

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth lost their round of 16-match and were ousted from the Badminton World Championships on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:45 IST

BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Praneeth proceeds to quarterfinals

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championship on Thursday after registering a win over their respective opponent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:46 IST

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie postponed to November

London [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to November, after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:05 IST

ICC to live stream Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier matches for...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 22 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that ten Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 matches will be live-streamed for the first time ever.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Selection Committee shortlists candidates for Indian team support staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Board for Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) Selection Committee on Thursday announced the shortlisted candidates for various coaching positions in team India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:23 IST

Sri Lanka score 85/2 at stumps on day one against New Zealand

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 85/2 at the stumps of the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand at P Sara Stadium on here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:25 IST

West Indies win the toss, elect to bowl first

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Test against India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:53 IST

Not at his best: Langer on Bancroft missing third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 22 (ANI): Cameron Bancroft, who failed to find a spot in the third Ashes Test, is not at his best at the moment, said Australia coach Justin Langer.

Read More
iocl