India A defeat South Africa A by 69 runs

Thiruvananthapuram [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India A registered a 69-run victory over South Africa A in their first ODI clash here at Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday.

With this victory, India A have taken a 1-0 lead over South Africa A in their five-match ODI series. Due to wet outfield, there was a delay in the start of the match and due to the delay, the overs were cut short to 47 overs per innings.

Chasing a target of 328, South Africa A had a decent start as openers Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan played steadily. Yuzvendra Chahal provided India with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Malan (18) in the eight over.

Matthew Breetzke then took the field but he too became a victim of Chahal in the 14th over. Breetzke's dismissal brought Temba Bavuma on the field.

However, Bavuma too failed to stitch a partnership with Hendricks as the skipper was bowled by Krunal Pandya. Khaya Zondo was the next batsman and played cautiously with Hendricks.

Hendricks completed his half-century and along with Zondo, provided good momentum to South Africa A. Khaleel Ahmed provided India A with the crucial breakthrough as he ended Zondo's 30-run inning.

Heinrich Klaasen then took the charge and Hendricks converted his half-century to a brilliant ton. However, soon after smashing his century, Hendricks (110) was dismissed by Axar Patel.

With Hendricks' dismissal, half of the South Africa A team was sent back to the pavilion when they had 208 runs on the board. Indian bowlers then came out furiously and bundled out South Africa A on 258 runs, registering a 69-run victory.

It was Chahal impeccable spell which helped India A secure a massive win as he took five wickets in the match while conceding 47 runs from his 10 overs.

Earlier, after being sent to bat first, India managed to put a total of 327 runs with the help of half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Axar Patel.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill opened India's inning and gave their team a good start. Both formed a 54-run partnership before Gaikwad got out after scoring 10 runs.

Soon after, Gill too was sent back to the pavilion and missed his half-century by four runs. Anmolpreet Singh and Manish Pandey then came out to bat.

However, their partnership did not last long as Junior Dala got hold of Singh (29). Ishan Kishan was the next batsman and played brilliantly with Pandey. Both kept the scoreboard running and took their side past 150 runs.

In the 27th over, Beuran Hendricks dismissed Pandey (39) and in the next over Kishan too gave away his wicket after scoring 37 runs.

Krunal Pandya and Shivam Dube were the next batsmen but the former failed to leave a mark on the field as he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the 36th over.

Dube was then joined by Patel and both play amazing knock and struck regular boundaries. They dominated every bowler and took India past 300 runs. Dube and Patel played an unbeaten knock of 79 and 60 respectively to post a target of 328 runs for South Africa A.

The second ODI will be played on August 31.

Brief scores: India A 327/6 (Shivam Dube 79*, Axar Patel 60, Bjorn Fortuin 2-40) defeated South Africa A (Reeza Hendricks 110, Heinrich Klaasen 58, Yuzvendra Chahal 5-47) by 69 runs. (ANI)

