India and Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun retires from first-class cricket

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): India and Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun on Thursday announced his retirement from first-class cricket.

The fast bowler played four Tests and five ODIs for India with both his debut games in the formats coming in 2010.

"After serious thought and contemplation I, Abhimanyu Mithun, have decided to retire from first-class cricket in order to pursue other avenues in my career," Abhimanyu said in a statement on Instagram.

"I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my biggest achievement. The joy and pride from it will be something I will cherish forever," he added.

Abhimanyu picked 338 wickets in 103 First-Class games. In 96 List A outings, he took 136 wickets.

"I would like to thank the BCCI for the massive role they have played throughout my cricketing journey. Their support has been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not have even started if it wasn't for the Karnataka State Cricket Association," said Abhimanyu.



"They identify me shaped me as a player and supported me through my highs and lows. It has been my honor to have played for Karnataka and win so many trophies for my state. I have made memories and friends for life. I would like to place on record the excellent support I received from the KSCA for almost two decades.

"I would also like to thank Vultures Cricket Club for having identified me, nurtured me and mentored me through this journey.

"I would like to thank the IPL teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunriscrs Hyderabad for having faith in me to represent and play for them. I would like to thank the members of the media who have covered my journey from the beginning and highlighted my achievements," he added.

Further speaking about his future endeavours, Abhimanyu said, none of it would have been possible without the constant support and love of his family.

"Cricket is a universal game and I believe in finishing at the highest level. So I had to take this decision and seek better opportunities for myself and my family around the world." (ANI)





