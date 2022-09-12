India announce squad for T20 World Cup, series against Australia and South Africa: Bumrah, Harshal Patel return

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India's squads for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made their return to the squad for the World Cup and for Australia and South Africa series. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have been included in the squad for T20 World Cup as standby players and also feature in squads for the two home series.

ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year from October 16 to November 13.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India's home series against Australia consisting of three T20Is will take place from September 20 to September 25.

The home series against South Africa comprises three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs and will be played from September 28 to October 11. The team for ODIs against Proteas has not been announced yet. (ANI)