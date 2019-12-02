India announces squad for U19 Cricket World Cup, Priyam Garg to lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2020.

The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups.

India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

Ahead of the World Cup, India U19 will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U19 followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U19, India U19, Zimbabwe U19 and New Zealand U19.

India U19 squad for the tour of South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan. (ANI)

