The team will leave for the UK on July 15 from New Delhi.
India announces U-19 squad for Tri-nation ODI series in England

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:59 IST

Surat (Gujrat) [India], June 9 (ANI): All-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming U-19 Tri-nation ODI series to be played against England and Bangladesh.
The series will begin from July 21 and will be played in England.

The first match will be played between India and England at Worcester.
India U19 squad is as follows:
Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Rasik Salam, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (wk), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.
The team will leave for the UK on July 15 from New Delhi. (ANI)

