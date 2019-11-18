India announces U19 squad for first, second one-dayer against Afghanistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India U19 squad for the first two matches of the one-day series against Afghanistan.

The five-match one-day series against Afghanistan will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India U19 squad for the first and second one-dayers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Arjun Azad, Priyam Garg (c), Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Manav Sutar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan, Kruthik Krishna (wk).

The first one-dayer between India and Afghanistan will be played on November 22. (ANI)

