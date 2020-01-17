India asked to bat first by Australia in second ODI

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Australia opted to field an unchanged playing XI from the first ODI, while India made two changes to their lineup.

India brought in Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini in place of Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

The visitors had handed India ten-wicket hiding at Wankhede Stadium in the first ODI of the series.

Australia chased down a target of 256 runs without losing a single wicket and with 74 balls to spare. Both David Warner and Aaron Finch went on to register centuries for their side. (ANI)

