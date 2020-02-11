India asked to bat first by New Zealand in third ODI

Tauranga [New Zealand], Feb 11 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first in the third ODI of the three-match series here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

From the second ODI, India made one change while New Zealand opted to make two changes.

New Zealand brought in Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner in place of Tom Blundell and Mitchell Santner. On the other hand, India decided to give Manish Pandey a chance in place of Kedar Jadhav.

New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.

India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand already has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The side defeated India by 22 runs in the second ODI to win the ODI series.

Before the ODIs, India had won the five-match T20I series 5-0 and as a result, they became the first team to whitewash their opponent in a bilateral five-match T20I series. (ANI)

