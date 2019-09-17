India at home is a dangerous team: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata [India], Sept 16 (ANI): As South Africa is touring India for a T20I and Test series, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has termed the 'Men in Blue' as favourites, saying that they are a dangerous team at home.

"India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that has been the case for years," Ganguly told reporters here on Monday.

Australia batsman Steve Smith tops the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings while Virat Kohli sits on the second position.

Ganguly called Kohli the best in the world but praised Smith for his incredible feat of 26 Test hundreds.

"These are questions not to be answered. How does it matter? It's about performance. Virat is the best in the world at the moment. So that's what makes us happy," he said.

"His (Smith) record speak for itself. 26 Test hundreds is a phenomenal record," Ganguly added.

The first T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain. The second T20I between both the teams will be played on September 18. (ANI)

