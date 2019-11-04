Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo
India B lift Deodhar Trophy, defeat India C in final

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:31 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): India B lifted the Deodhar Trophy after defeating India C by 51 runs in Ranchi on Monday.
Chasing a target of 284 runs, India C had a poor start as their skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed in the second over of the innings. India C lost wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 77/5 after the conclusion of 18 overs.
Although Priyam Garg played a 74-run innings, India C failed to chase the target and faced a defeat in the final. Shahbaz Nadeem picked four wickets for India B.
Earlier, after electing to bat first, India B managed to rack up a big total of 283 with the help of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kedar Jadhav's half-centuries.
Jaiswal scored 54 runs while Jadhav played a knock of 86 runs. Towards the end, Krishnappa Gowtham played a quick knock of 35 runs off just 10 balls to help India B post a defendable target.
Ishan Porel was the highest wicket-taking bowler for India C as he clinched five wickets in the match. (ANI)

