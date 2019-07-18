India opener Smriti Mandhana
India opener Smriti Mandhana

India batswoman Smriti Mandhana turns 23

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:05 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Earlier this week, Mandhana was conferred Arjuna Award by the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. She did not receive the prestigious award during the ceremony held last year on September 25 at Rashtrapati Bhawan as she was out of the country for international tournament.
BCCI Women in a tweet shared a video wherein Mandhana received the Arjuna Award from Rijiju.
Many many happy returns of the day @mandhana_smriti. The World No. 1 WODI batter recently received her Arjuna Award," BCCI Women tweeted.

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane conveyed birthday wishes to Mandhana and said keep inspiring.
"Wishing a very happy birthday to you @mandhana_smriti. Have an amazing year ahead and keep inspiring!" Rahane said.

"It (Arjuna Award) was declared 8-10 months back and I was really excited and happy that something that I have worked hard for is been recognised through Arjuna Award. To get it today is a great feeling and hopefully I will continue performing well and winning matches for India," Mandhana told ANI.
The left-hander won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for the Women's Cricketer of the Year for scoring 669 runs in 12 ODIs and 622 runs in 25 T20Is. She also won Women's ODI Player of the Year by the ICC. Wisden Almanack crowned Mandhana as the Women's Leading Cricketer award in April this year.
Mandhana led India in the absence of injured Harmanpreet Kaur during the three-match T20I series against England in Guwahati in March this year. However, England whitewashed India by 3-0. At the Women's T20 Challenge, she led Trailblazers in a three-team league format tournament.
The India opener will be returning to Western Storm for the 2019 Kia Super League (KSL), a T20 league tournament that takes place in the UK. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:20 IST

Test match call-up leaves Lewis Gregory speechless

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): Somerset bowler Lewis Gregory, who will make his England Test debut against Ireland, has said that receiving the call for the Test match left him speechless.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:40 IST

We don't feel cheated, says Trent Boult on England decalred as...

Auckland [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Thursday said that the team does not feel cheated with England decalred as ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:38 IST

England prepared for Women's Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England team says they are prepared for the only-Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:03 IST

Juventus confirms signing Matthijs De Ligt

Turin [Italy], July 18 (ANI): Italian football club Juventus FC on Thursday confirmed signing of Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax FC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:00 IST

Khulna Titans sign Shane Watson for upcoming edition of BPL

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Bangladesh Premier League's side Khulna Titans on Thursday announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Boult, Sodhi, Santner return to Auckland after Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand players Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner on Thursday returned to Auckland following the conclussion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Let's get some red ball practice in: Jason Roy on Test call-up

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday expressed excitement after he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Jimmy Neesham pays tribute to his high school cricket coach

Wellington [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Thursday paid tribute to his high school cricket coach, David Gordon, who had passed away on July 14 due to heart failure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:51 IST

There has never been any doubt on Jason Roy's talent: Ed Smith

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): After giving opening batsman Jason Roy his debut call-up to England's Test side, national selector Ed Smith lauded the player, saying there has never been any doubt on Roy's talent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:20 IST

P T Usha nominated for IAAF Veteran Pin

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha has been nominated for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Veteran Pin.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:58 IST

New CAC to be formed for appointment of Indian cricket team's head coach

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): With the term of national Men's Cricket Team head coach, Ravi Shastri, coming to a close after the conclusion of the West Indies series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started to look for a candidate.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:39 IST

Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams to compete at US Open

Florida [US], July 18 (ANI): Defending champion Naomi Osaka and runner-up Serena Williams are among the 13 Grand Slam winners to compete at the US Open, beginning August 26.

Read More
iocl