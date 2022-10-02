India batter Suryakumar Yadav completes 1000 runs in T20I

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 2 (ANI): India batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his brilliant run in the T20I format as he completed 1,000 runs in T20I and became the third fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat.

Suryakumar achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. He became the third-fastest Indian to reach this landmark in terms of innings (31).

He also became the fastest to complete 1,000 runs in terms of balls (573) in T20I.



Suryakumar reached the milestone in just 18 balls and by virtue of that brought up the joint second-fastest half-century for Team India in T20I cricket.

He completed 1,000 T20I runs at a strike rate of almost 175 and 40 on average. Virat Kohli is the fastest Indian batter to get 1000 runs in T20Is as he took only 27 innings to reach the milestone.

KL Rahul is next on the list who achieved the feat in 29 innings. Suryakumar is the 9th Indian batter to join the elite list of batters, including Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina. The third fasted Indian to reach the milestone is Rohit Sharma, who achieved the feat in 40 innings.

Suryakumar is also known as India's Mr. 360 because of his easy sweep shots, superb wrist work, and capacity to knock the ball all over the field and find openings.

Coming to the match, India posted a massive total of 237 on the board. Suryakumar smashed a 22-ball 61 while KL Rahul played a knock of 57 runs in just 28 balls. Virat Kohli played an incredible unbeaten knock of 49 in just 28 balls. (ANI)

