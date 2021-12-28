India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets in 2nd ODI, take unassailable lead in Bilateral series for Blind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): India beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the second ODI of the bilateral cricket series for the blind on Tuesday.

With this win, India took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The second ODI of the series was delayed due to rain and the overs were reduced to 25 from 40 overs. Winning the toss India put Bangladesh to bat first in the match.



Batting first Md Asmot Ali scored 44 runs in 44 balls and opener Md Ashiqur Rahman took 31 runs of 30 balls and helped Bangladesh to post 196 runs for 7 wickets in the second ODI as the other batsmen struggled to stick on to the crease.

D Venkateshwara Rao scored fifty as India registered a series-clinching four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI in Bhopal.

Chasing 197 for a win, the Indian top-order failed to fire but middle and lower order resurrection saw the visitors cross the finishing line, reaching 197 for 6 in 19.2 overs after Lokesha hit 22 runs in 11 Balls, Sunil Ramesh took 12 runs in 6 balls and remained not out.

The third and final match will be played on Wednesday at Faith Cricket Club at 9.30 am. (ANI)

