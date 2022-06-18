India begin training for rescheduled fifth Test against England

London [UK], June 17 (ANI): Ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, Team India on Friday began training for the match after arriving in London for the tour.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures from the training session as Team India began practising in London.

"Out and about in London#TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was also seen sweating it out on the field along with the team on Friday.



As the team gears up for the much-awaited game, Kohli is making sure he is in the best shape for the match day. The former India skipper on Friday shared a post on the Koo app in which he can be seen sweating it hard on the field with other players.

"Vamos" Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

Star batter Shubman also shared the pictures from the training session on the Koo app.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.

Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27 to be in the groove for the fifth Test. (ANI)

