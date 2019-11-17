India begins preparation under lights for day-night Test against Bangladesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Sunday began their preparation under lights in Indore for their second Test match against Bangladesh.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and wrote: "Time to gear up for the Pink! #TeamIndia begin prep under lights in Indore for the Kolkata Test #INDvBAN."

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be a day-night Test and will be played with a pink ball.

India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test match here. Mohammed Shami took seven wickets in both the innings combined to help India win the match.

In the batting department, Mayank Agarwal performed brilliantly as he played a knock of 243 runs. (ANI)