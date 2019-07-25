India's Sunil Ramesh
India's Sunil Ramesh

India blind cricket team vanquish Jamaica by 238 runs

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:30 IST

Kingston [Jamaica], July 25 (ANI): India blind cricket team registered a massive 238-run victory over Jamaica in the first T20I match to take a lead in a two-match T20I series here on Wednesday.
After batting first, India had a brilliant start, as the openers Deepak Malik and Venkateswara Rao, formed an 82-run partnership with Rao completing his half-century.
After scoring 53 runs, Rao gave away his wicket. However, India did not lose their momentum as Sunil Ramesh took the charge. Ramesh struck regular boundaries and brought up his century. He played an unbeaten knock of 107 runs to help India post a target of 287 runs for Jamaica.
But the Jamaican team failed utterly as India bowler Ajay Reddy took two wickets in the very first over. The fall of wickets did not stop and ultimately Jamaica were bundled out on just 48 runs.
Ajay Reddy, who scored 29* runs and took four wickets, was named the Man of the match.
Moreover, India has already won the three-match ODI series with one match yet to be played. The team will play their third ODI on July 25, while the second T20I will take place on July 27.
Brief scores: India 286/3 (Sunil 107*, Venkateswara 53, Fortela 1/37) defeated Jamaica 48/10 (Graham 12, Miles 9, Ajay 4/12) by 238 runs. (ANI)

