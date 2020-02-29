India can't be regarded as great team till they win overseas: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday said that the current Indian side cannot be regarded as a great team until they win a series in England or New Zealand.

His remarks came as New Zealand bundled out India for 242 in the first innings of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand then went on to reach a score of 63/0 at the close of play on day one of the second Test.

"NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can't be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND," Vaughan tweeted.



India has struggled in overseas conditions barring a series win in Australia.

The Men in Blue lost the Test series against England and South Africa.

In the ongoing Test against New Zealand, Indian batters failed to put up a good show and were bowled out for under 250.

In the first Test also, India had failed to put up good scores. (ANI)

