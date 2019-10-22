India consolidate top position in World test Championship

Dubai [UAE], Oct 22 (ANI): India strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over South Africa in the three-match series on Tuesday.

India have continued from their early success of a 2-0 win in the West Indies and are now on 240 points after wresting the maximum of 120 points in both their series. They will get a chance to build their lead further in an upcoming two-Test home series against Bangladesh from November 14.

India gained a maximum of 120 points with each Test worth 40 points since points are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each in the points table after drawing their two-match series 1-1 while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned as the World Test Champions. (ANI)

