India far better than Pakistan as a team: Kapil Dev

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): The "far better" Indian team has a much higher probability of winning against Pakistan in their forthcoming Cricket World Cup clash, said former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday.

"The Indian team is definitely far better. I am not saying because I am Indian. But I feel when I was playing the Pakistan team was much better than us. Today I can say that if they play 10 matches, India will win seven. What will happen that day God knows. I hope the players play to the best of their potential," Dev told reporters.

Dev praised current India skipper Virat Kohli.

"I do not think so that I can compare myself with him, he is really good, he is number one player in the world and we are proud of our captain," he said.

Eulogising pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is in impeccable form, Dev said he hopes that the 25-year-old remains fit for another five years.

"When I saw him (Bumrah) for the first time, I did not expect him to have such an ability. I changed my word and I say God, he is really fantastic. From such a short run-up he can produce, with an awkward action, such pace. It is not easy. I just want him to be fit for the next five years," Dev said.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also expressed his views on the recent incident relating to MS Dhoni's gloves and said that Dhoni just showed his passion and love for his country.

"It is not a controversy, he showed a feeling within him, he put a logo there and we have to go with the system. I don't think he realised that it is going to be such a big thing. You have to go through the system or the law, whatever law ICC had made. Next day he said 'if you do not like, I will remove it'. I respect Dhoni and he showed passion and love for his country and Army people and that is nothing wrong," he said.

India will face Pakistan in the much-awaited World Cup clash on June 16. (ANI)

