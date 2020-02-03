India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in fifth T20I

Dubai [UAE], Feb 3 (ANI): India on Monday were fined 20 percent of their match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth T20I.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration and Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. The on-field umpires, Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges.

India won the fifth T20I by seven runs in Tauranga on Sunday. With this victory, India clinched the five-match T20I series by 5-0.

Both teams will now face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from February 5. (ANI)

