India fined for slow over-rate in Edgbaston Test, Pakistan gains due to points deduction

Dubai [UAE], July 5 (ANI): Indian cricket team has been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston.

Due to points deduction, India is now behind Pakistan in the World Test Championship.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from India's points total.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge. (ANI)

