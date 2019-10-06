Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of Virat Kohli
Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of Virat Kohli

India has found an established opener in Rohit Sharma, says Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:02 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday lauded opening batsman Rohit Sharma, saying the team has found an established opener.
His remarks come close on the heels of the conclusion of the first Test match in which India recorded a comprehensive 203-run win over South Africa at Visakhapatnam.
Rohit was exceptional in the match as he scored 176 runs in the first innings and then he went on to score 126 in the second innings. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.
"Rohit is an outstanding player. Everyone knows about the talent he possesses. He was known for his batting in the ODI format, but he showed everyone that he can be a great Test player as well," Rajkumar told ANI.
"India has found an established opener now. He can accelerate whenever the team requires him to. I think the team has found another Sehwag. He scored five hundreds in the World Cup and he has earned his place in the Test squad," added Rajkumar.
On the final day of the Test, pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea break.
Sharma said that the bowling lineup maintained their intensity throughout and it was very pleasant to see.
"It was a very clinical performance. The way our bowlers performed today was very nice to see. Bowlers maintained their intensity throughout."
"Ashwin picked up seven wickets in the first innings and in the second innings, Jadeja showed his class. Shami was outstanding as well, he showed how useful he can be," added Rajkumar.
The childhood coach of Kohli also praised Mayank Agarwal, who scored the first double ton of his Test career.
"I would also like to congratulate Mayank Agarwal for the way he played in the first innings. He was outstanding in Australia as well. Everyone was struggling against Nathan Lyon on that tour, but Mayank used his feet and tackled him really well," he said.
Skipper Kohli was able to score just 51 runs in the match, however, his coach said that it is not something to be bothered about.
"I am not disappointed with Kohli's performance. He was playing very nicely in the first innings, but unfortunately, he got dismissed. It is not something to get bothered about. We maintained our intensity in the whole game, we were just a little complacent on the third day of the match and Elgar capitalised on that," Rajkumar said.
With this win, India has now consolidated its position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The team now has 160 points from three matches.
India and South Africa will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from October 10. (ANI)

