Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne

India have better chance of winning World Cup: Dimuth Karunaratne

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:32 IST

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Out of the four teams -- Australia, India, England, and New Zealand -- who have entered the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India has the better chance of winning the title, feels Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.
"Every team is doing well but if you take the balanced side, India is a good balanced side. They have nice spinners, fast bowlers and top-order batting line-up keep scoring hundreds. So India have a better chance of winning the World Cup, from my point of view," Karunaratne said during the post-match press conference.
India opening batsmen's, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, ton helped their side beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Sharma, who played a knock of 103 runs, created a world record as he has now scored five centuries in a single edition of the premier tournament. While Rahul scored 111 runs from 118 deliveries.
Karunaratne eulogized Sharma and called him the 'ideal character' for the youngsters.
"Every time he gets a start, he keeps scoring big runs. He was fearless and he knows how he is going to get a hundred. He knows at what time he wants to take a charge and what bowlers. Those are the little things, he has mastered really well. For youngsters, he is an ideal character to watch him and learn something from him," he said.
Sri Lanka faced their fourth defeat in the tournament and the skipper feels that India performed well in both bowling and batting department.
"They bowled really well. (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) started really well and even the spinners; they kept on bowling at the good areas and made us to mistakes. They never gave us a loose ball when we were batting. And when we were bowling, Rohit and Rahul, they were doing fearless batting and kept scoring big runs. We could not squeeze them at that time that was the main thing," Karunaratne said. (ANI)

