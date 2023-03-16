India have strong side, they can dominate Australia in WTC final: Former England captain Paul Collingwood

By Vipul Kashyap

Doha [Qatar], March 16 (ANI): Former England captain Paul Collingwood, who is currently playing in Legends League Cricket league in Doha, said that India have a very story side and Men in Blue can easily "dominate" Australia in ICC World Test Championship final in June.

India secured their place in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval after a thrilling last-ball win by New Zealand ended Sri Lanka's push for a top-two finish. India lost the inaugural World Test Championship final to New Zealand in 2021, as Kane Williamson's side chased down the target of 139 in Southampton. The final will be played from June 7.

Collingwood said that India have a very good chance this time in the WTC final.

"Yes, team India has a good chance this time as they are a very strong side which was seen in the recent BGT series. The way they are playing is magnificent, they could dominate Australia at the WTC finals. Even though Australia are a very good side too but England's conditions are different... I hope we will witness a good encounter from both sides," Collingwood told ANI.



After a wait of 1205 days, Virat Kohli finally registered a Test century, bringing up three figures on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli brought up Test century No.28 after flicking Nathan Lyon for a single and helping India push towards a crucial first-innings lead in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. There was a gap of 41 innings between his last century and his latest ton. Virat's previous century came over three years ago against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Collingwood said Virat is a world-class player and he doesn't need to prove things.

"He is back in form and a threat to all countries now. He is a class batter who can score run anywhere in any situation," Collingwood said.

He also talked about Rishabh Pant and wished him a speedy recovery.

"He is the best batsman. The way he plays is awesome and he has the ability to turn around the game, but unfortunately, he isn't part of cricket this time. I would love to see him back on the field...the world (of) cricket needs him badly," Collingwood said.

Pant met with a car accident last year on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and he is recovering from multiple injuries. (ANI)

