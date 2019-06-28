Former India cricketer VVS Laxman
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman

India lucky to have Dhoni in dressing room: VVS Laxman

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:04 IST

Birmingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): Amid a section of cricket fans criticising MS Dhoni for his slow-paced innings in World Cup matches, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman on Friday heaped praise on the wicketkeeper-cum-batsman and said that the team is lucky to have him in the dressing room.
"He (Dhoni) is the most experienced player and he always had the game-awareness. Dhoni is a kind of player who shares his knowledge with the youngsters. Not only batsmen, but bowlers also get benefit from Dhoni when they have a conversation. I think team India is very lucky to have MS Dhoni in the dressing room," Laxman told ANI.
Dhoni played a 28-run inning off 52 balls against Afghanistan on June 22. During West Indies clash on Thursday, he started slow but shifted gears as the game progressed and played some brawny knocks.
The former captain scored 56* runs from 61 balls which helped India post a 269-run target for the West Indies team, who then failed to chase the target and faced an embarrassing 125-run defeat.
India is now the only unbeaten team in the premier tournament and sits on the second position on the points table with 11 points, only one point behind top-positioned Australia.
Credit for India's stupendous form in the tournament goes to skipper Virat Kohli, feels Laxman, but he also opined that the 30-year old is not playing to his full potential.
"It is very important that you give importance to each game and you cannot think very far ahead. But the way Virat Kohli has done captaincy, it was proactive captaincy. And the confidence he has shown in his bowlers, it is good to see. I still think he is playing at 70 percent of his potential and can play even better. But despite playing at his 70 percent potential, the way India is managing to have convincing back-to-back wins, it is good to watch," he said.
After Shikhar Dhawan got ruled out from this edition of the quadrennial tournament due to injury, Vijay Shankar was included in the playing XI and Rishabh Pant also received a World Cup call.
However, all-rounder Shankar failed to leave a mark on the field with the bat and this might open doors for Pant or Dinesh Karthik.
Talking on the matter, Laxman said: "India team and the management do have the option. Vijay Shankar has been given the opportunity but his performance with the bat has not been that good so far. I think Dinesh Karthik is an experienced player, Rishabh Pant is a left-handed batsman and has been included after Shikhar Dhawan got injured. So the team management does have the option and it is yet to see when and where they are going to use it."
India are gearing up to face hosts England for their next clash which will take place on June 30. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:47 IST

Out from semis' race, Duminy wants South Africa to play with freedom

Cape Town [South Africa], June 28 (ANI): South Africa's hopes for teh semis have already been shattered and batsman JP Duminy, who is playing his third and most probably his last World Cup, now wants the team to play the remaining of the games with freedom.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:22 IST

Carlos Brathwaite fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Dubai [UAE], June 28 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was handed a fine after he breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his side's match against India at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:54 IST

'Confident' Argentina ready to face Venezuela in Copa America

Leeds [UK], June 28 (ANI): Despite agreeing that game against Venezuela in the Copa America is going to be difficult, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said they are confident to face them as they got 'significant emotional boost' from their recent victory in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:35 IST

Melbourne Victory FC names Marco Kurz as head coach

Melbourne [Australia], June 28 (ANI): Marco Kurz on Friday signed a two-year contract with Melbourne Victory FC as their head coach.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:59 IST

Steve Waugh is all praise for Alex Carey

Melbourne [Australia], June 28 (ANI): Australia wicket keeper-cum-batsman Alex Carey's performance in the World Cup has got former cricketer Steve Waugh impressed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:14 IST

Rohit Sharma shares picture suggesting he was not out in match against WI

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma shared a picture suggesting that he was not out in the match against West Indies in the cricket world cup in England on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:14 IST

Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff named executive directors of Raw and SmackDown

Connecticut [United States], Jun 28 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the executive directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, the newly created positions respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:22 IST

DDCA league committee completes 813 matches

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A total of 813 matches were played during the League, Super League and Hot Weather tournament, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) League committee announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:04 IST

Copa America: Brazil enter semis with 4-3 win in penalty...

Porto Alegre [Brazil], June 28 (ANI): Brazil entered the semi-finals, after defeating Paraguay 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out of the Copa America quarter-finals on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:01 IST

CWC'19: Bumrah, Chahal praise Dhoni's batting against Windies

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday praised MS Dhoni's innings, a day after India's 125-run win over the West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:45 IST

Australia will not rest their pace duo, says coach Justin Langer

Melbourne [Australia], June 28 (ANI): After Australia confirmed their semi-final spot, coach Justin Langer wants pace duo Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to play in every match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:44 IST

This is my last World Cup but won't retire after tournament,...

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Bangladesh's skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said that he is not planning to retire post the ongoing World Cup. However, this would be his last appearance in the World Cup.

Read More
iocl