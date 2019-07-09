India-NZ World Cup semi halted due to rain

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand has been interrupted due to rain at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

In the 47th over of New Zealand's innings, players left the field as it started to drizzle and covers were pulled out.

The Met Office had said there is a possibility of gloomy weather as rains are close to the venue in the morning. It could be drier by the afternoon. The match will take place but there are expectations of some delays and interruptions.

"The weather could be playing a part for India against New Zealand. It is going to be gloomy as there is rain close by Old Trafford. It looks slightly going to be rainy, drizzly, on and off for the morning," the Met Office told ANI on Monday.

"It does look a bit drier for the afternoon. We should get a game on but expect interruptions, expect some delay. It's going to be humid as well and overcast. The ball could be swinging around if you are going it's not going to be warm," the forecast added.

While filing the story, New Zealand were at 211 for the loss of five after 46.1 overs. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham are on 67 and three, respectively. (ANI)