India one of the strongest teams in the world, says Rassie van der Dussen

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:10 IST

We want to win against Uzbekistan: Bibiano Fernandes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Sept 21 (ANI): After defeating Turkmenistan and Bahrain by identical 5-0 margins in the U16 AFC Qualifiers, India U16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes said the team wants to win the last game against Uzbekistan to book their spot in the AFC finals.