India pacer Umesh Yadav's father Tilak Yadav passes away at 74 years

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): India cricketer Umesh Yadav's father Tilak Yadav passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74 after battling a prolonged illness in Nagpur.

The pacer's father had been ill for the past few days and was being treated at a private hospital in Nagpur.

Tilak Yadav was a native of the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh and a retired employee of Valni Coal Mine.His settled in Khaparkheda near Nagpur after securing a job in the Valni coal mine.



Apart from Umesh Yadav, Tilak Yadav has two sons and a daughter. The names of the other two sons are Kamlesh and Ramesh. Tilak Yadav was cremated at Kolar in Nagpur.

Despite being a consistent member of India's Test team, Umesh has only had a few opportunities to play throughout the years. He has so far represented India in 54 Tests, 75 ODIs, and seven T20 Internationals.

He is also competing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Indian team leads with a score of 2-0. Despite not appearing in any of the games, Umesh is still a vital member of the team.

In the Test series against Bangladesh last December, he made his final appearance for India. He participated in both games, in Chattogram and Mirpur, and took 7 wickets overall over the course of 4 innings. (ANI)

