India-Pak CWC'19 match becomes the most tweeted ODI

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Twitter India on Tuesday revealed that the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was the most tweeted ODI as the match generated 2.9 million tweets.

The official hashtags like #TeamIndia and #WeHaveWeWill trended very well and when the comparison between Indian cricketers and Pakistani cricketers was drawn, it was revealed that India dominated the conversation on Twitter.

Virat Kohli was the most tweeted about player during the #INDvPAK match in #CWC19 whereas Vijay Shankar taking a wicket off his first ball in the world cup was the most tweeted about moment.



Rohit Sharma, as a result of his 24th ODI century, was second on the list, followed by Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni.



Vijay Shankar taking a wicket off his first World Cup ball was the most tweeted about moment followed by Rohit Sharma's brilliant innings of 140 runs, and the rain interruption in the first half of the innings during Team India's batting.

A Tweet by Rohit celebrating his 2nd century of #CWC19 became the most retweeted tweet from Sunday's match, followed by Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli had posted the pictures of India's victory over Pakistan whereas Sachin had replied to International Cricket Council (ICC).

India defeated Pakistan on Sunday by 89 runs in Manchester, building a 7-0 lead over Pakistan in World Cup.

India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22. (ANI)

