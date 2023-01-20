India penalised for slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], January 20 (ANI): Team India received a substantial fine for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Hyderabad.

India were penalised 60% of their match fee for the first ODI's sluggish overrate against New Zealand on January 18 in Hyderabad as announced by International Cricket Council (ICC).

India were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into account before the decision was made.

Players are penalised 20% of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl in the permitted time, as stated in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

An official hearing wasn't required as the India captain, Rohit Sharma, admitted to the offence alleged by the on-field umpires, Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, as well as the third and fourth umpires, K N Ananthapadmanabhan and Jayaraman Madanagopal.



India defeated New Zealand in a hard-fought match by a score of 12 runs. Shubman Gill (208 from 149) and Michael Bracewell both put in standout individual performances during the game (140 from 78).

Gill, at the age of 23 years and 132 days old became the youngest double centurion in the history of ODI cricket.

He overtook compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had recently smashed 210 against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Before this, Rohit Sharma was the youngest double centurion, having scored one in 2013 when he was 26 years, and 186 days.

The next match will take place on January 21 in Raipur at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

India are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series, followed by a T20I series that will also feature three 20-over contests. (ANI)

