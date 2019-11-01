India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (File photo)
India practice hard ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Indian cricket team had a training session ahead of the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Friday.
The session began with a warm-up and later, the players moved for net practice.
Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Sanju Samson were seen practicing hard in the nets while the bowlers were seen sharpening their skills.
Rohit Sharma was forced to leave the net practice after he was hit on the left thigh off a delivery. After the blow, Sharma went for ice treatment. There is no update on the batsman from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as of now.
India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.
The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3. (ANI)

