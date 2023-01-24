India put up stiff target of 386 for New Zealand in third ODI; Rohit, Gill smash centuries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and a half-century from all-rounder Hardik Pandya guided India to a massive total of 385/9 in 50 overs in the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

Put to bat first by New Zealand, India got off to a fantastic start.

Openers Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma showed no mercy on Kiwi bowlers and scored with attacking intent from the word go.

Gill smashed pacer Lockie Ferguson for 22 runs in the eighth over which included four boundaries and a six. India crossed the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs.

At the end of the first 10 overs and the mandatory powerplay, India were 82/0, with Rohit (39*) and Gill (41*).

Gill brought up his sixth ODI fifty in just 33 balls with a wristy whip to Mitchell Santner in the 12th over.

Rohit also brought up his 49th ODI fifty with a huge six on Santner's delivery in the 14th over in 41 balls.

The batters continued to feast on Kiwi bowlers. India reached the 100-run mark in 12.4 overs, without losing a wicket, crossed the 150-run mark in 17.5 overs and touched 200-run mark in 24.1 overs.

Rohit looked in supreme touch and brought up his 30th ODI ton, his first since January 2020 in the 50-over format in just 83 balls.

Gill also reached his fourth ODI ton in just 72 balls, hitting Blair Tickner for a four.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell delivered the breakthrough for Kiwis, ending the 222-run stand between the openers. Rohit was dismissed for 101 of 85 balls, with nine fours and six sixes.



In the very next over, Tickner dismissed Gill for a well-made 112 of 78 balls, with 13 fours and five sixes. India were 230/2 at this point.

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were the fresh pair on the crease. Both continued with the attacking gameplay exhibited by the openers. India reached the 250-run mark in 32 overs.

The 38-run stand between the duo ended after Kishan was run out after a horrible mix-up. He had made 17 of 24 balls.

Virat Kohli was joined by Suryakumar Yadav. Kiwis continued making a comeback in the match as Virat was dismissed for 36 of 27 balls after Finn Allen caught him at mid-off. India were 284/4.

Duffy got his second wicket of the match after Suryakumar holed the ball to long-on, caught by Devon Conway. Suryakumar was dismissed for 14 of nine balls, which came with two sixes. Half of the Indian side was back in the hut for 293 runs.

India reached the 300-run mark in 40.3 overs.

Tickner got his second wicket of the match, dismissing Washington Sundar for just nine runs and India were six down for 313 runs.

A partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur led to an uptick in the scoring rate. They formed a quick fifty-run stand. The 54-run stand between them was over after Thakur was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham while attempting a scoop shot. India were 367/7.

Pandya continued with his exploits, unfazed by Thakur's dismissal. He brought up his ninth ODI half-century in 36 balls, with two fours and three sixes.

He got out for 54 of 37 balls after he was caught by Conway. India were 379/8 and finished the innings at 385/9 in their 50 overs.

Tickner (3/76) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Jacob Duffy also took 3 wickets but went for 100 runs in his 10 overs. Bracewell also took a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 385/9 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Rohit Sharma 101, Blair Tickner 3/76) against New Zealand. (ANI)

