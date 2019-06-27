India secure top spot in latest ODI rankings

India secure top spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.
India secure top spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:11 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 27 (ANI): As India are having a brilliant run in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, they have managed to topple England on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings to claim the top spot.
India have won all their four matches in the premier tournament so far while England faced defeats in their three matches and won four games.
India currently have 123 points and are just one point ahead of the English side, who have 122 points.
Moreover, if India lose the match against West Indies on Thursday, they will slip one point behind England to 121.
Both India and England are going to lock their horns in the quadrennial tournament on June 30.
The match will have a lot of significance as its outcome will play a major role in determining who will stay ahead on the rankings table.
However, if India lose to West Indies but managed to overpower the hosts of the tournament, they will still atop the list as they will have 122 points under their belt while England will have 121 points.
New Zealand and Australia follow England with 114 and 112 points respectively. The fifth position is secured by South Africa (109), who are already out from the semi-final race in the World Cup. (ANI)

