India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to field against Australia in 5th T20I

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Women In Blue kicked off the series with a one-sided defeat by 9 wickets. The visitors have clinched five-match series, leaving the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India with nothing but pride to play for. India nearly won four T20Is but couldn't land the finishing blow.

Tahlia McGrath will lead the Australian unit in the match after interim captain Alyssa Healy was forced to withdraw from the contest due to an issue with her calf.



India strengthened their bowling by bringing in Rajeshwari Gayakwad into their playing XI. For Australia Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield came in for Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani and Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth and Darcie Brown. (ANI)





