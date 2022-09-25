India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl against Australia in T20I series-decider

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

An eight-overs-a-side match in Nagpur concluded with India levelling the T20I series 1-1 all thanks to some excellent bowling from Axar Patel and a powerful display of ball-hitting from captain Rohit Sharma.

One change for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brought back into the playing XI. Australia also made one change - Josh Inglis replaced Sean Abbott in the playing XI.



Speaking at the time of toss India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We will bowl first. It's good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us. Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge. We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up. One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only 4 bowlers in the last game, so he missed out."

Speaking at the time of toss Australia skipper Aaron Finch said, "We would have fielded as well, it looks like a good wicket though. We always want to perform against the best sides, in that sense this is a very important game for us. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play. One change for us. Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott."

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

