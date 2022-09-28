India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field against South Africa in 1st T20I

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the first match of the three-match T20I series here at Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday.

Team India are coming off a 2-1 series victory over Australia, with veteran batter Virat Kohli among others striking form. Star pacer Mohammed Shami hasn't travelled for the first T20I and is still out after recently missing the Australia series due to Covid.

For India Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar and Ravi Ashwin have been added to the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I.



Speaking at the time of toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it's gonna be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you're doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that. Hardik and Bhuvi are rested from the last series. Pant and Arshdeep come in for them. Bumrah and Chahal miss out."

Speaking at the time of toss, South Africa Temba Bavuma said, "We probably would have fielded first as well. Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work. Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again and nice to be back in action after a couple of months. Different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice, it is a great opportunity."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi. (ANI)

