India-South Africa women's series to kick off in Lucknow from March 7

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): India women's team will return to play international cricket after a gap of almost 12 months when they face South Africa in white-ball fixtures starting, March 7.

"As per the notification of the BCCI India vs South Africa Women's 5 ODI and 3 T-20 Series would be hosted by us at Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Bajpayee Ekana Int Stadium. Both the teams are arriving on 25th February at Lucknow and ODI matches would begin from 7th March 2021 onwards," read an official statement from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

India and South Africa will lock horns in the five-match ODI series before they face each other in three T20Is in March. The ODI series will begin from March 7 while the T20I series will be played from March 20 in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.



Team India will undergo a full fledge training session on March 6 before they play their first international match after almost a year. While there is a gap between all the ODIs, the first two T20Is will be played on consecutive days.

The Indian women's cricket team last played cricket during the Women's T20 Challenge in November 2020 while their last international match was on March 8, 2020, when they faced Australia in the T20 World Cup final.

Australia defeated India in the final of the mega event to secure a fifth title on home soil. The hosts beat India by 85 runs at the MCG on the back of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney's sensational batting performances. (ANI)

