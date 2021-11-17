India Test specialists undergo 'productive session' at Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, India Test specialists are leaving no stone unturned to be in the best shape.

The Test stars -- Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav and Prasidh Krishna -- are currently training at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Mayank Agarwal posted a photo from the session and he captioned the post as: "Productive session at the training camp with @ishant.sharma29 @ajinkyarahane @shubmangill @umeshyaadav @skiddyy."



Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra-Kurla Complex is currently hosting a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand.

Earlier, MCA had written to the Maharashtra government to allow a 100 per cent crowd for the second Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand, beginning December 3.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

