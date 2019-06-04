India to host South Africa in Gandhi-Mandela series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): After the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India will start its home season, comprising five Tests, nine One-Day Internationals and 12 T20 Internationals.

India will compete for the Freedom Trophy in the Gandhi-Mandela series to be played against South Africa from September 15 to October 23, which will include three T20Is and as many Tests across six venues.

This series will be followed by Bangladesh tour of India from November 3 to 26. India and Bangladesh will play three-match T20I and two Test match series.

The five Tests to be played in the season will be a part of the Test Championship, BCCI announced.

The West Indies will then tour India from December 6 to 22 to lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs. Zimbabwe and Australia will then come to India in 2020 to play three-match T20Is from January 5 to 10 and three ODIs from January 14 to 19, respectively. South Africa will return and meet India for three-match ODIs from March 12 to 18.

India will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Men in Blue will play a total of nine matches in the 50-over tournament. (ANI)

