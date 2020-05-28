India to play day-night Test against Australia in December

London [UK], May 27 (ANI): Australia will host India for a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval in December.

The India Test series will be scheduled to start in the first week of December in Brisbane before the Men in Blue head to Adelaide for their first pink-ball Test in Australia, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Cricket Australia is due to confirm its tentative schedule for the 2020-21 season by the end of this week.

Cricket has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 22 announced the 'Back to Cricket Guidelines' for the safe resumption of cricket to assist its members in restarting cricket activity in their countries as government restrictions owing to COVID-19 pandemic start to relax.

To resume training for the international cricket, the ICC had said, "Consider appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations and the biosafety plan to resume training and competition."

Also, regular hand sanitising when in contact with the ball, prohibition on the use of saliva and not touching eyes, nose, mouth after contact with the ball are the measures for 'safe management of the ball'. (ANI)

