India to tour England for white-ball series in July 2022

London [UK], September 8 (ANI): Indian men's team will again tour England in the summer of 2022 for white-ball matches, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The schedule for next summer's England men's internationals has been released, with India and South Africa set to tour the country. England men will begin their 2022 home summer with a three-match Test series against world champions New Zealand.

Joe Root's Test team begin their series against the Black Caps at Lord's on Thursday, June 2, before the series heads to Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Emerald Headingley (June 23-27).

England Men then will play all of their home white-ball matches in July. A three-match IT20 series against India will begin at Emirates Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6). A three-match Royal London series follows with matches at Edgbaston (July 9), the Kia Oval (July 12) and Lord's (July 14).

South Africa's tour will begin with a three-match Royal London series in the north of England. The series will be staged at Emirates Riverside (July 19), Emirates Old Trafford (July 22) and Emerald Headingley (July 24).

England will then meet the Proteas in a three-match IT20 series at Bristol (July 27), Sophia Gardens (July 28) and the Ageas Bowl (July 31).

A three-match Test series against South Africa will conclude the men's international summer. Lord's will host the first Test (August 17-21) before the series moves to Edgbaston (August 25-29) and the Kia Oval (September 8-12). (ANI)